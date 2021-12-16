Unity Software (NYSE:U) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $185.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $130.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on U. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.00.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software stock opened at $140.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of -85.82 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.82. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.89, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $2,092,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,829,965 shares of company stock worth $312,075,701. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter worth approximately $666,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 376.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.