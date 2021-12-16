Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Universal Display by 1,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $156.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $139.83 and a 52-week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.70.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

