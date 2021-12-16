Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $40.51 on Thursday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.23 and a twelve month high of $65.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.05. The firm has a market cap of $530.76 million, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.90). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $155.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

