Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.63

Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.63 and last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 315340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $532.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $269.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. This is an increase from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $258,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,086,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Universal Insurance by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 381,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 190,051 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Insurance by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 65,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Universal Insurance by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 53,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

