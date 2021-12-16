Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.63

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.63 and last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 4318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.71 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $76,477.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,637 shares of company stock worth $703,472 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Upland Software by 85.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Upland Software by 418.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 101,441 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Upland Software by 17.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Upland Software by 25.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 26,691 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

