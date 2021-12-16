Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 263,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,573,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 2.27. Uranium Energy has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $5.79.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 261.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 28.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 150,846 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at $277,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 245.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 51,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 89.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 44,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

UEC has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

