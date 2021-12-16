Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.
NYSEAMERICAN:UEC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 263,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,573,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 2.27. Uranium Energy has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $5.79.
In other Uranium Energy news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
UEC has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Uranium Energy Company Profile
Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.
