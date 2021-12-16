Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

Shares of NYSE UBA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.72. 200,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,355. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.46. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $793.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 5,094 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $100,606.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at $247,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 134.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 18,324 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at $752,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

