UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Receives $13.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.92.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USER. Morgan Stanley began coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of USER opened at $9.04 on Monday. UserTesting has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

