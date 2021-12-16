UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:USER opened at $9.04 on Monday. UserTesting has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $15.98.
About UserTesting
Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.