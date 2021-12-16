UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:USER opened at $9.04 on Monday. UserTesting has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

Get UserTesting alerts:

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.