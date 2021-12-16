Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Utz Brands has a payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Utz Brands to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Shares of UTZ opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 95.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 6,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $97,286.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,773,971.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 485,788 shares of company stock worth $7,934,565. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Utz Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Utz Brands by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Utz Brands by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Utz Brands by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Utz Brands by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 18,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

