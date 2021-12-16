UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on UWM in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UWM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UWM presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.88.

NYSE UWMC opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59. UWM has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $690.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UWM by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,411,000 after buying an additional 3,450,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UWM by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after buying an additional 1,175,617 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the 3rd quarter worth $7,364,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 316.1% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 793,621 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter worth $6,338,000. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

