V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Holdings Raised by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,368,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,499 shares during the period. V.F. accounts for about 2.9% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in V.F. were worth $91,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in V.F. by 41.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in V.F. by 101.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in V.F. by 57.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.26. 16,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578,063. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.17. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.