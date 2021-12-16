Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) CFO Michael Z. Barkin Sells 1,836 Shares

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total transaction of $615,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $311.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.36 and a beta of 1.22. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.41 and a 12 month high of $376.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $343.68 and its 200 day moving average is $324.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.23%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,742,000 after purchasing an additional 641,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,634,000 after acquiring an additional 58,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,495,000 after acquiring an additional 22,489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,937,000 after acquiring an additional 63,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 67.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,566,000 after acquiring an additional 282,220 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.38.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

