Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $328.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $310.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.36 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $343.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.19. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $261.41 and a 1-year high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 7.28%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.23%.

In other news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total value of $32,467,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,391 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.26, for a total transaction of $825,516.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,063 shares of company stock valued at $36,530,812 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth about $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth about $66,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

