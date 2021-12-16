Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 122.4% from the November 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 149.0 days.

Vallourec stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81. Vallourec has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

