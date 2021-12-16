Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.57. 22,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,247. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $170.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.66 and its 200 day moving average is $160.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

