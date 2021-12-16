Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Trimmed by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $49.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $51.76. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

