Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Raised by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $318.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

