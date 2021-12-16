Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,337,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,675 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.67% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $670,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV opened at $218.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $171.48 and a 12 month high of $221.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

