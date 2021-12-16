Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.776 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $216.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $170.19 and a 12-month high of $219.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 395.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

