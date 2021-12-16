Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a growth of 238.5% from the November 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,323,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $88.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

