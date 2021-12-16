Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.07

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 1.067 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

NASDAQ VTWV opened at $142.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $111.42 and a twelve month high of $156.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.11 and its 200 day moving average is $144.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.74% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $18,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

