Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 39,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 79.0% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,864. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.93 and a twelve month high of $82.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

