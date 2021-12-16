Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $222.71. 2,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,124. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $189.60 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.00.

