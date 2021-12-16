Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.4% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $238,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $248,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,620 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,435,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 688 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

AMZN opened at $3,466.30 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,448.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,429.89.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

