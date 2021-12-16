VeChain Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 16th. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeChain has a total market cap of $5.55 billion and $408.08 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0863 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeChain alerts:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008896 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000135 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008288 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.