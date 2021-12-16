Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VEEV. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.50.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $263.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.19. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,294 shares of company stock valued at $7,666,602. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,242,000 after acquiring an additional 695,661 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $692,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

