Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas Sells 5,959 Shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Stock

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 5,959 shares of Ikena Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $83,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
IKNA stock opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.73. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $37.61.
Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 787.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.
Ikena Oncology Company Profile
Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.
