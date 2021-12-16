Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas Sells 5,959 Shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Stock

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 5,959 shares of Ikena Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $83,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

IKNA stock opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.73. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ikena Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 787.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

