Venus Trading Down 5.5% This Week (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 15th. During the last week, Venus has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $183.61 million and $14.52 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.77 or 0.00032341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,454.84 or 0.99359371 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00045445 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.88 or 0.01027084 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,642,008 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

