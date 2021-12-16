Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Short Interest Update

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
VERY stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55. Vericity has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vericity had a negative net margin of 11.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter.
About Vericity
Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.
Further Reading: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for Vericity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.