Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Short Interest Update

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

VERY stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55. Vericity has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vericity had a negative net margin of 11.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERY. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vericity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vericity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vericity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vericity by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter.

About Vericity

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

