Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 639,574 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 48,211 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 0.4% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $34,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ stock opened at $50.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.31. The stock has a market cap of $213.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

