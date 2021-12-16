Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 22.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,561 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth about $183,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $600,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,207,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $121,065,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,325,321 shares of company stock worth $122,846,910. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRRM opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

