Vetri (VLD) Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. In the last seven days, Vetri has traded 30% lower against the US dollar. One Vetri coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Vetri has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $203.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00039993 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.14 or 0.00207194 BTC.

About Vetri

Vetri is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 369,021,637 coins. Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vetri’s official website is vetri.global . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vetri is blog.vetri.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Vetri

