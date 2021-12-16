ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $26.00 price target on the stock. ViacomCBS traded as low as $28.75 and last traded at $28.75, with a volume of 167850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.04.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 481.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 47,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 39,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.99.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

