VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,319,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,457,000 after buying an additional 921,218 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,834 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,102,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,599,000 after purchasing an additional 726,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,506,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,908 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

In related news, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 16,980 shares of company stock worth $485,067. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.17.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.35.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.