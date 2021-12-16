Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Victory Capital stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.03. The company had a trading volume of 159,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.26. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $43.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.10%.

In other news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $106,631,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Craig Brown purchased 29,400 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,828.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,754,028 in the last 90 days. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Victory Capital by 219,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Victory Capital by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Victory Capital by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

