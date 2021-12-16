VIMworld (VEED) Price Reaches $0.0045

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 16th. VIMworld has a market cap of $24.96 million and $44,624.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIMworld has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000497 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

About VIMworld

VIMworld is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars.

