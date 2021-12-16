Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. Viomi Technology reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viomi Technology.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target (down previously from $12.50) on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIOT opened at $2.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $163.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $18.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIOT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the second quarter worth $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

