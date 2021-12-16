Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $796,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,707 shares of company stock worth $4,366,403 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,849,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,005,000 after acquiring an additional 32,361 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 96.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 67.8% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 450.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 79,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIR stock traded up $3.95 on Friday, reaching $55.57. The company had a trading volume of 65,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -63.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of -1.48. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $141.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average is $41.73.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

