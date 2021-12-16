Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 500 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LCII. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 344.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Shares of LCII opened at $156.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.51. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $122.99 and a 52 week high of $163.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

In other LCI Industries news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

