Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Medpace were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 13,962.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total transaction of $39,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $41,427.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,481 shares of company stock worth $22,365,229 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $210.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.82 and its 200 day moving average is $191.83. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.74 and a 52 week high of $231.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

