Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 597.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,590,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681,995 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 56,865.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,403,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,967,000 after buying an additional 11,383,903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 177.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,065,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 865.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Financial lowered Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

NYSE:BNL opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.54. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 23.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 178.95%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

