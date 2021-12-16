Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 23,800 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 57.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Tilray were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 121.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 222,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 122,103 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth about $1,399,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 473.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth about $1,467,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 297.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 227,193 shares during the last quarter. 11.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TLRY shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Tilray from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.80 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.32.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

