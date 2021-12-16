Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $268,000 Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 208.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,521,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 36.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,529,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,772,000 after acquiring an additional 675,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,798,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,581,000 after acquiring an additional 369,987 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth about $17,814,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 69.7% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 621,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,782,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $92,145.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,822,330 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRNS opened at $50.13 on Thursday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.75. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

