Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stock Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Harsco were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Harsco by 8.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 124,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Harsco by 42.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 167,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 49,713 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Harsco by 6.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 965,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,707,000 after acquiring an additional 62,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Harsco by 119.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. Harsco Co. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.28, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.95.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anshooman Aga purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Stanton bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

HSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

