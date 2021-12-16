Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Insider Buys $258,750.00 in Stock

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) insider Michael Kirban bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of COCO stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Vita Coco Company Inc has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $18.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

