Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Gap Down to $10.37

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.37, but opened at $9.42. Vita Coco shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 1,796 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

In related news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $2,805,452.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Kirban purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 84,000 shares of company stock worth $872,052. 7.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

