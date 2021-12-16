Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 771,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Vivendi stock opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $42.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.7159 per share. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIVHY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivendi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.00 ($13.48) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

