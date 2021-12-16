Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Short Interest Update

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the November 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,695,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RDGL stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,078. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.35. Vivos has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.

Get Vivos alerts:

Vivos Company Profile

Vivos, Inc is a radiation oncology medical device company. It is engaged in the development of its yttrium-90 based brachytherapy device, RadioGel, for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. The firm’s product, RadioGel, is an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.