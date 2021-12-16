Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 165 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.18) price objective on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOD has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($2.01) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.11) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.05) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 188 ($2.48) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.05) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 169.17 ($2.24).

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 112.18 ($1.48) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 112.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 118.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.60 billion and a PE ratio of -222.56. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.00%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($45,989.16).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

